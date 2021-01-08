Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 26,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $645,971.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,398,063 shares of company stock worth $209,224,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.22. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.