EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.09

EVRAZ plc (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 5337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRZF. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVRAZ in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVRAZ currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

EVRAZ Plc engages in the production and distribution of steel, iron ore, and coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Steel North America, Coal, and Other Operations. The Steel segment produces vanadium ore and vanadium products. The Steel North America segment includes the provision of steel and related products in the USA and Canada.

