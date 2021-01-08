ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,627.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $591,388.92 and approximately $6,627.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006576 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.