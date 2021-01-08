ExclusiveCoin Market Cap Achieves $575,050.24 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0983 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $575,050.24 and approximately $3,841.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006078 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000855 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

