EXMR FDN (EXMR) 1-Day Volume Hits $155,547.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $533,592.96 and approximately $155,547.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for $0.0846 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 31.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

EXMR FDN Token Profile

EXMR FDN (CRYPTO:EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.