EXMR Trading 9,902.1% Higher Over Last Week (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. EXMR has a market cap of $36.20 million and approximately $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EXMR has traded 9,902.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can now be bought for about $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 9,810.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000245 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000113 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EXMR Profile

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. The official website for EXMR is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EXMR

EXMR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

