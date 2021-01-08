Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0416 on Exchanges

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $20,971.33 and approximately $1,851.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Exosis has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Exrates and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,293.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.27 or 0.03033428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.40 or 0.00422903 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.15 or 0.01070018 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.95 or 0.00352283 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00169672 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009710 BTC.

Exosis Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 669,426 coins and its circulating supply is 504,426 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

