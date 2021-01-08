Exosis (EXO) Price Hits $0.0435

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last week, Exosis has traded up 31.1% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0435 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $21,935.61 and $2,201.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,028.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,232.99 or 0.03005240 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.73 or 0.00413695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.79 or 0.01064625 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.56 or 0.00349905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00016966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.18 or 0.00158868 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

EXO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 669,073 coins and its circulating supply is 504,073 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.