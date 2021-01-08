Expanse Price Tops $0.0398 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. Expanse has a market cap of $748,052.83 and approximately $8,880.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Profile

EXP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

