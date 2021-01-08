Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

Expedia Group stock opened at $142.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day moving average of $101.25.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markston International LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Markston International LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

