EXRNchain (EXRN) Market Cap Tops $1.16 Million

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One EXRNchain token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $16,570.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXRNchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.00 or 0.00267731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00028026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,017.03 or 0.02498116 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012115 BTC.

EXRNchain Profile

EXRNchain is a token. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken . The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain

EXRNchain Token Trading

EXRNchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXRNchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXRNchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXRNchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EXRNchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXRNchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.