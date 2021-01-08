F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $200.57 and last traded at $191.24. Approximately 1,806,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 903,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in F5 Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 419.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,161 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $129,583,000 after purchasing an additional 99,938 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

