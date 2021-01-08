F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Price Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday after Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $190.00. The company traded as high as $200.57 and last traded at $191.24. Approximately 1,806,438 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 903,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.10.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.
In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.39, for a total transaction of $34,024.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,806.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $360,916.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,961 shares in the company, valued at $398,609.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.93 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69.
F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F5 Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
