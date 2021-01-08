Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $83,204.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $421,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
- On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00.
- On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.
- On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.
- On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.
- On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.
- On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68.
- On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00.
FB opened at $268.74 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.01. The stock has a market cap of $765.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
