Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $83,204.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total transaction of $83,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at $421,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $85,870.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $84,090.60.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total transaction of $85,169.40.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.23, for a total transaction of $88,731.30.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.28, for a total transaction of $85,956.80.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 452 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.08, for a total transaction of $123,432.16.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total transaction of $112,114.68.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $118,854.00.

FB opened at $268.74 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.58 and a 200-day moving average of $264.01. The stock has a market cap of $765.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $203,379,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

