FansTime (FTI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $704,476.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, FCoin, HADAX and Bit-Z. FansTime has a market cap of $482,201.62 and $704,476.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FansTime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00022829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00103733 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.60 or 0.00453759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00220862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00048105 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FansTime

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, CoinEgg, FCoin, Bit-Z, Gate.io and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FansTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FansTime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.