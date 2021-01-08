Fantom (FTM) Market Cap Tops $65.29 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Fantom has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and Bibox. Fantom has a total market cap of $65.29 million and approximately $16.29 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00106264 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $178.38 or 0.00445139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00221950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00049734 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Fantom Token Trading

Fantom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, DDEX, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

