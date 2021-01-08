fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.06

fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. fastjet Plc (FJET.L) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 55,603,590 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.14 million and a PE ratio of -0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.90.

About fastjet Plc (FJET.L) (LON:FJET)

fastjet Plc provides passenger airline services in Africa. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Diversified Investments Plc and changed its name to fastjet Plc in August 2012. fastjet Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

