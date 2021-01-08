Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.68.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FATE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.79 and its 200-day moving average is $48.94. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.71 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $118.48.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $3,112,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200 in the last ninety days. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

