Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.88

Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.88 and traded as high as $39.69. Fidelity National Financial shares last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 1,874,979 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.88.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John D. Rood purchased 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

