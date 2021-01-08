Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $32.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $219,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

