Financial Analysis: Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) versus Unisys (NYSE:UIS)

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kubient and Unisys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Unisys $2.95 billion 0.44 -$17.20 million N/A N/A

Kubient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Unisys.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Unisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient N/A N/A N/A Unisys 37.20% -9.91% 2.69%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kubient and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Unisys 0 1 1 0 2.50

Unisys has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.87%. Given Unisys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unisys is more favorable than Kubient.

Summary

Unisys beats Kubient on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to solve crime and social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; life sciences and healthcare companies manage medical devices; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

