Financial Comparison: Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) vs. Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) and Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vroom and Penske Automotive Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vroom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group $23.18 billion 0.22 $435.80 million $5.28 11.82

Penske Automotive Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vroom.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.6% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by institutional investors. 44.1% of Penske Automotive Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vroom and Penske Automotive Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vroom N/A N/A N/A Penske Automotive Group 1.53% 11.48% 2.32%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vroom and Penske Automotive Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vroom 2 3 12 0 2.59 Penske Automotive Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

Vroom currently has a consensus target price of $59.58, indicating a potential upside of 46.32%. Penske Automotive Group has a consensus target price of $59.33, indicating a potential downside of 4.91%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vroom is more favorable than Penske Automotive Group.

Summary

Penske Automotive Group beats Vroom on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc., a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors. The company engages in the sale of new and used motor vehicles; and related products and services, including vehicle and collision repair services, as well as in the placement of finance and lease contracts, third-party insurance products, and other aftermarket products. It also operates used vehicle supercenters that retails and wholesales used vehicles. The company also operates a heavy and medium duty trucks dealership, offering primarily Freightliner and Western Star branded trucks, as well as a range of used trucks, services and parts, and maintenance and repair services. In addition, it imports and distributes Western Star heavy-duty trucks, MAN heavy and medium duty trucks, buses, and Dennis Eagle refuse collection vehicles, together with associated parts. Further, the company distributes diesel and gas engines, and power systems. The company operates 317 retail automotive franchises, including 145 franchises located in the United States and 172 franchises located outside of the United States; sixteen used vehicle supercenters in the United States and the United Kingdom; and 25 commercial truck dealerships in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Georgia, Utah, Idaho, and Canada. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan.

