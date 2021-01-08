Financial Review: FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP)

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) and All-American Sportpark (OTCMKTS:AASP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

FirstCash has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All-American Sportpark has a beta of -0.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

84.7% of FirstCash shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of FirstCash shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of All-American Sportpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FirstCash and All-American Sportpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstCash 7.37% 11.48% 6.30% All-American Sportpark N/A -5.85% 1,589.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for FirstCash and All-American Sportpark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstCash 0 1 3 0 2.75 All-American Sportpark 0 0 0 0 N/A

FirstCash currently has a consensus price target of $77.33, indicating a potential upside of 24.21%. Given FirstCash’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FirstCash is more favorable than All-American Sportpark.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FirstCash and All-American Sportpark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstCash $1.86 billion 1.38 $164.62 million $3.89 16.01 All-American Sportpark N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FirstCash has higher revenue and earnings than All-American Sportpark.

Summary

FirstCash beats All-American Sportpark on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers. The company is also involved in melting scrap jewelry, as well as sells gold, silver, and diamonds in commodity markets. In addition, it offers credit services, small unsecured consumer loans, and check cashing services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 1,056 stores in the United States and the District of Columbia; 1,548 stores in Mexico; 54 stores in Guatemala; 13 stores in El Salvador; and 8 stores in Colombia. The company was formerly known as First Cash Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to FirstCash, Inc. in September 2016. FirstCash, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

All-American Sportpark Company Profile

All-American Sportpark, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as Saint Andrews Golf Corporation and changed its name to All-American Sportpark, Inc. in December 1998. All-American Sportpark, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

