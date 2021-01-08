Financial Review: TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) versus Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

TransAlta pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Brookfield Renewable pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. TransAlta pays out -144.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TransAlta has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares TransAlta and Brookfield Renewable’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.77 billion 1.26 $61.79 million ($0.09) -91.22 Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

TransAlta has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TransAlta and Brookfield Renewable, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 3 5 0 2.63 Brookfield Renewable 1 0 0 0 1.00

TransAlta presently has a consensus target price of $11.17, suggesting a potential upside of 36.01%. Brookfield Renewable has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.72%. Given TransAlta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe TransAlta is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Brookfield Renewable shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and Brookfield Renewable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 4.74% -0.58% -0.19% Brookfield Renewable N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TransAlta beats Brookfield Renewable on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 8,385 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar plants. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

