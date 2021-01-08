Financial Survey: First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) vs. Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

10.5% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Guaranty Bancshares and Fidelity Federal Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $99.94 million 1.74 $14.24 million $1.47 12.17 Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Fidelity Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and Fidelity Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 16.35% 10.43% 0.78% Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, consumer and other loans, and multifamily loans. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, Internet banking, automated teller machines, online bill pay, mobile banking, and lockbox services. The company operates through 27 banking facilities located in market services areas of Hammond, Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Shreveport-Bossier City, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Waco. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.