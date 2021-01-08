FinNexus (FNX) One Day Volume Tops $57,486.00

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 8th. FinNexus has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $57,486.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FinNexus has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00038257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.35 or 0.00274642 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00028397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,061.55 or 0.02666243 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012312 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FinNexus is a token. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 382,780,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,559,724 tokens. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

FinNexus Token Trading

FinNexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

