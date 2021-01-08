FintruX Network Market Cap Reaches $302,594.67 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $302,594.67 and $1,582.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00037405 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00273746 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,038.66 or 0.02537833 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012032 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

FintruX Network Token Trading

FintruX Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

