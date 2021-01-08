FIO Protocol (FIO) Price Hits $0.0650 on Major Exchanges

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0650 or 0.00000164 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001185 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 55.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000059 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a coin. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 736,018,850 coins and its circulating supply is 90,017,353 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog . FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

FIO Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.