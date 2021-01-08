Fire & Flower’s (FFLWF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS:FFLWF opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.64. Fire & Flower has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $0.92.

About Fire & Flower

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

