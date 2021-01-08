FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. FireEye posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The firm had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.32 million.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.18.

In other news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 70,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,260,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,949.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FireEye by 650.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in FireEye by 443.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.70. 5,071,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,962,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

