FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) PT Raised to $25.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information security company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FEYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist cut FireEye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of FireEye from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. FireEye has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $22.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66. FireEye has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.16.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information security company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $531,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 402,139 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,881.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexa King sold 43,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $786,023.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 420,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,364.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,191 shares of company stock worth $4,909,911 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 443.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in FireEye during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FireEye in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. The company provides network, email, endpoint, and cloud security solutions, as well as customer support and maintenance services. It also offers Helix Security Platform, a cloud-hosted security platform; Security Validation Platform against cyber attacks; Dynamic Threat Intelligence cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; and Mandiant Threat Intelligence that offers subscriptions to threat intelligence reports to organizations for defending cyber threats.

