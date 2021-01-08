First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) & Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Financial Analysis

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) and First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and First Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 6.72 $18.03 million $0.44 111.23 First Bank $88.17 million 2.07 $13.44 million $0.74 13.12

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Bank. First Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Live Oak Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bank has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of First Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Live Oak Bancshares and First Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Oak Bancshares 10.11% 6.83% 0.57% First Bank 19.27% 8.29% 0.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Live Oak Bancshares and First Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Oak Bancshares 0 1 2 1 3.00 First Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $39.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.29%. First Bank has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.14%. Given First Bank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Bank is more favorable than Live Oak Bancshares.

Dividends

Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. First Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Bank pays out 16.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Bank beats Live Oak Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families; investment advisory services to new funds focused on providing venture capital to new and emerging financial technology companies; and an on-site restaurant location to company employees and business visitors. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner-occupied, investor, construction and development, and multi-family loans; residential real estate loans comprising residential mortgages, first and second lien home equity loans, and revolving lines of credit; and consumer loans, which consist of auto, personal, and traditional installment loans, as well as other loans. The company also provides electronic banking services, including Internet and mobile banking, electronic bill payment, and banking by phone, as well as ATM and debit cards, and wire and ACH transfer services; and remote deposit capture and cash management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 18 full-service branches in Mercer County, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Morris, and Somerset Counties in New Jersey, as well as in Bucks and Chester Counties in Pennsylvania. First Bank was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey.

