First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.95

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.95 and traded as high as $18.08. First Community shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 10,289 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FCCO shares. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Community in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Community by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 154,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 33.3% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of First Community by 5.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 72,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

