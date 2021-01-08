First Horizon National Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon National Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Horizon National in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon National’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FHN. Raymond James increased their target price on First Horizon National from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Horizon National from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.15.

Shares of FHN opened at $14.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Horizon National by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in First Horizon National by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon National in the 3rd quarter worth $35,763,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Horizon National by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,757,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,431,000 after buying an additional 2,855,601 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $566,005.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,755.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,903 shares of company stock worth $847,029. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

