First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 11,127,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,558,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. BidaskClub raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $125.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

