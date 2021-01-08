First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Price Down 7%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) shares were down 7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.73 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 11,127,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 8,558,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AG. BidaskClub raised First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.35.
The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 194.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,479 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 50,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.99% of the company’s stock.
About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
