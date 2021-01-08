First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $190.46

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $190.46 and traded as low as $187.50. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $187.50, with a volume of 928 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $593.81 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.46.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. It offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.