First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO) Shares Gap Down to $37.20

First Property Group plc (FPO.L) (LON:FPO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $36.00. First Property Group plc (FPO.L) shares last traded at $36.98, with a volume of 66,285 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 36.77. The company has a market capitalization of £40.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78.

Get First Property Group plc (FPO.L) alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. First Property Group plc (FPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Further Reading: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group plc (FPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group plc (FPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.