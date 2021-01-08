First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$19.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.47.

Shares of TSE FM traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.12. 1,878,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The company has a market cap of C$18.01 billion and a PE ratio of -59.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.70. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,020.44. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.97, for a total transaction of C$534,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,997 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,462.09. Insiders sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 over the last ninety days.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

