First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $109.61

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $109.61 and last traded at $102.82, with a volume of 52620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.50.

FSLR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $927.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.70 million. First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock valued at $201,647,357. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,200,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Solar by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,516,800 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $696,213,000 after buying an additional 807,405 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in First Solar by 65.5% during the third quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after buying an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in First Solar by 5,327.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,064,000 after buying an additional 341,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at $18,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

