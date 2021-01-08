First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Stock analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FSLR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on First Solar from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.68.

Get First Solar alerts:

Shares of FSLR traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,050,531. First Solar has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $109.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.76.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $927.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.70 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. Analysts expect that First Solar will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $758,983.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $44,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,518,783 shares of company stock worth $201,647,357. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of First Solar by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 792 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.