First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.04

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $11.00. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 64,439 shares.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (NYSE:FIF)
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
