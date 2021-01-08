First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.04

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $11.00. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.96, with a volume of 64,439 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $952,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $614,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 48,473 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,109,000 after buying an additional 42,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $275,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

