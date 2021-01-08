First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,209,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,084. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.38 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $8.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

