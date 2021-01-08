First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.31

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $115.31 and last traded at $115.31, with a volume of 725 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,104,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,336,000 after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

