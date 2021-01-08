First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.28

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.28 and last traded at $123.04, with a volume of 2814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.