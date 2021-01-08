First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.28

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $124.28 and last traded at $123.04, with a volume of 2814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $122.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 37.7% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FPX)

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

