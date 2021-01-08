Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU) Shares Up 4.3%

Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) (CVE:FUU) shares shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 407,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 622,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.42 million and a PE ratio of -3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

Fission 3.0 Corp. (FUU.V) Company Profile (CVE:FUU)

Fission 3.0 Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties. It has approximately 226,351 hectares of exploration properties with uranium potential in Saskatchewan and Alberta in Canada, and Peru. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

