Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded up 5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.65. 467,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 611,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

The company has a market cap of $671.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 4.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a negative net margin of 554.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 416,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $2,032,822.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX)

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

