Fivebalance Price Up 0% Over Last Week (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. Fivebalance has a total market capitalization of $18,756.21 and $33.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, Crex24 and Hotbit. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00022401 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00102184 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.31 or 0.00416815 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.84 or 0.00213670 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00049006 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance’s total supply is 753,190,154 coins and its circulating supply is 747,390,553 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official website is fivebalance.com

Fivebalance Coin Trading

Fivebalance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.