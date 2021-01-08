Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $116.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Fiverr International stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -512.78 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.49.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.32 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiverr International by 33.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

