Flamingo Market Capitalization Tops $20.24 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Flamingo token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $20.24 million and approximately $10.37 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022761 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00104554 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.00433964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00224503 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047852 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance

Buying and Selling Flamingo

Flamingo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

