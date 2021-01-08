Flash (FLASH) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $631.00

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Flash has traded up 4% against the dollar. Flash has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $631.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00022483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00103950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.82 or 0.00420260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00218842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00049278 BTC.

About Flash

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io . The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Flash

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.