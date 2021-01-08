FlypMe (FYP) Price Reaches $0.0579 on Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $38,594.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlypMe has traded up 151.7% against the dollar. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00038900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.00279947 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00028598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,075.47 or 0.02683808 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012241 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

